Wreckage of Capt. Cook’s HMS Endeavor possibly found off Rhode Island
00:32
Share this -
copied
Australian maritime experts say they believe they have found the wreckage of one of the most important ships in history: the HMS Endeavor. The British Royal Navy ship commanded by Capt. James Cook is said to have been deliberately sunk by the British during the American Revolution. The site was discovered in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island. U.S. archaeologists say the finds are premature.Feb. 3, 2022
UP NEXT
A look at the similarities between deaths of ISIS leaders al-Qurayshi and al-Baghdadi
01:29
Details emerge of raid that left ISIS leader dead
01:04
Watch President Biden’s full remarks following death of ‘global leader of ISIS’
04:28
Raid that left ISIS leader dead was ‘very risky,’ analyst says
05:41
Rep. Jamie Raskin center of new MSNBC documentary, ‘Love and the Constitution’
03:33
Honoring the Black trailblazing military women of WWII