Would you go on a date at the crack of dawn? Hoda and Jenna weigh in
02:54
There’s a new trend in the dating world where people meet up in the morning for a date, rather than at night. While Hoda Kotb makes a case for seeing someone early, Jenna Bush Hager isn’t as convinced. “I’m not interested at all. I like my date to come with a side of margarita,” she says.March 4, 2022
Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community
Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting fan for her birthday!
