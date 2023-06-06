IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY is live 7am-9am for Peacock Premium subscribers on PeacockTV.com

  • Actors union authorizes strike if no deal reached by June 30

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day

    03:56
  • UP NEXT

    More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship

    00:26

  • Apple unveils headset that blends real and digital world

    03:35

  • Prince Harry takes the stand in suit against British tabloid

    05:30

  • West Coast port labor issues could spell trouble for supply chain

    02:13

  • NTSB begins investigation into crash of plane intercepted by F-16s

    03:01

  • Trump lawyers meet with DOJ officials in classified documents case

    02:47

  • Chris Christie to kick off 2024 bid in New Hampshire Tuesday

    02:14

  • Dam in Ukraine destroyed, unleashing massive surge of water

    02:15

  • All-female auto mechanic shop helps women build confidence

    05:02

  • Kick off summer with these health tips from the Start TODAY community

    23:51

  • Astrophysicist on her inspiring journey in the lab — and as a model

    03:50

  • Team USA previews the breaking category for 2024 Paris Olympics

    04:56

  • How one woman is using her experience in prison to help others

    04:18

  • Joran van der Sloot to be extradited to Alabama this week

    02:11

  • Migrants reportedly flown from Texas to California without warning

    00:32

  • Prince Harry set to testify in on-going battle with British tabloids

    01:59

  • Mother of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin speaks out

    08:52

  • US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day

03:56

Ceremonies are underway to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the World War II battle of D-Day on the beaches Normandy, France, that was pivotal to the defeat of Hitler. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.June 6, 2023

  • Actors union authorizes strike if no deal reached by June 30

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day

    03:56
  • UP NEXT

    More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship

    00:26

  • Apple unveils headset that blends real and digital world

    03:35

  • Prince Harry takes the stand in suit against British tabloid

    05:30

  • West Coast port labor issues could spell trouble for supply chain

    02:13

  • NTSB begins investigation into crash of plane intercepted by F-16s

    03:01

  • Trump lawyers meet with DOJ officials in classified documents case

    02:47

  • Chris Christie to kick off 2024 bid in New Hampshire Tuesday

    02:14

  • Dam in Ukraine destroyed, unleashing massive surge of water

    02:15

  • All-female auto mechanic shop helps women build confidence

    05:02

  • Kick off summer with these health tips from the Start TODAY community

    23:51

  • Astrophysicist on her inspiring journey in the lab — and as a model

    03:50

  • Team USA previews the breaking category for 2024 Paris Olympics

    04:56

  • How one woman is using her experience in prison to help others

    04:18

  • Joran van der Sloot to be extradited to Alabama this week

    02:11

  • Migrants reportedly flown from Texas to California without warning

    00:32

  • Prince Harry set to testify in on-going battle with British tabloids

    01:59

  • Mother of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin speaks out

    08:52

  • US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production

    00:21

00:31

Actors union authorizes strike if no deal reached by June 30

03:56

World War II vets return to Normandy for 79th anniversary of D-Day

00:26

More than 175 people contract norovirus on Celebrity cruise ship

03:35

Apple unveils headset that blends real and digital world

05:30

Prince Harry takes the stand in suit against British tabloid

02:13

West Coast port labor issues could spell trouble for supply chain

03:01

NTSB begins investigation into crash of plane intercepted by F-16s

02:47

Trump lawyers meet with DOJ officials in classified documents case

02:14

Chris Christie to kick off 2024 bid in New Hampshire Tuesday

02:15

Dam in Ukraine destroyed, unleashing massive surge of water

03:27

How make the most out of a rest day with active recovery

04:26

7 top drugstore beauty buys from skincare to makeup

05:46

Kaley Cuoco talks new dark comedy, motherhood, Lester Holt

03:50

Astrophysicist on her inspiring journey in the lab — and as a model

04:26

Meet the winner of the 2023 'Doodle for Google' contest

04:21

How to supersize your favorite food without sacrificing nutrition

04:54

Sara Bareilles talks Tony nom, ‘Waitress’ recording, new podcast

04:44

How to prepare for the chance of injury and illness on trips

04:30

Big Time Rush talks first album in 10 years

04:41

Shop these social media standout products

03:25

TODAY fan plays Spring Fling Getaway — and wins a vacation!

06:37

La La Anthony talks new rom-com, new outlook on dating

03:42

Sweat in style with these outdoor fitness gadgets and accessories

05:02

All-female auto mechanic shop helps women build confidence

04:04

Padma Lakshmi to leave 'Top Chef' after 17 years

06:00

Here are top podcasts, books and music to check out this summer

03:52

Shop these flattering summer swimsuits for all body types

11:32

Bethenny Frankel talks YouTube series, if she’ll get married again

01:36

Can you identify these shows based on their living room sets?

03:53

Simple ways to pack your beauty products before your next trip

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers

04:06

Get the recipe for this jerk grilled salmon with a twist

03:55

Chicken scaloppine with artichokes: Get the recipe!

04:57

Chocolate rice cakes & carrot halwa bars: Get the no-bake recipes!

05:10

Lobster rolls two ways: Get the recipes!

03:42

Dry-aged beef burger with potatoes and dijonnaise: Get the recipe

04:21

Chicken salad and fruit cobbler: Get the picnic-perfect recipes

04:45

Easy food swaps for fewer calories and healthier options