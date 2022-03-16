Explore the edge of space in new space travel option

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The space tourism company World View, is producing capsules that will provide an out-of-this-world option to view the sun rise over the Earth. Passengers will sit inside a ten-thousand pound pressurized capsule attached to a football stadium-sized helium balloon. Unlike competitors, such as Blue Origin, that charge half a million dollars for a ride that lasts minutes, this experience will cost customers about $50,000. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022

