Explore the edge of space in new space travel option

The space tourism company World View, is producing capsules that will provide an out-of-this-world option to view the sun rise over the Earth. Passengers will sit inside a ten-thousand pound pressurized capsule attached to a football stadium-sized helium balloon. Unlike competitors, such as Blue Origin, that charge half a million dollars for a ride that lasts minutes, this experience will cost customers about $50,000. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022