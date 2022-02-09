IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

16 winter must-haves to look cute in the cold

  • Skier Nina O’Brien on scary crash: ‘This isn’t how I dreamed my Olympics would go’

    04:00

  • Check out the unique way the Jamaican bobsled team warms up for competition

    00:57

  • How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold

    02:32

  • Snowboard champs Shaun White and Chloe Kim soar into halfpipe finals

    01:33

  • Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’

    03:10

  • Heartbreak in Beijing after Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of women’s slalom

    02:26

  • Brain Boitano on Nathan Chen’s gold medal prospects: ‘He knows it’s within him’

    02:47

  • Cincinnati Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl

    00:32

  • McConnell breaks from RNC, calls Jan. 6 a ‘violent insurrection’

    00:42
  • Now Playing

    World surpasses 400 million COVID-19 cases

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Rare heat advisory issued ahead of Super Bowl 2022

    01:00

  • Lindsey Vonn on skier Mikaela Shiffrin: ‘There’s no room for error’

    03:35

  • Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis on winning gold: ‘It was an epic race’

    03:32

  • ‘Educated' author Tara Westover shares how she overcame a sheltered upbringing

    04:22

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again

    03:50

  • Shaun White on advice from Tony Hawk, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    03:55

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview

    06:28

  • Jessie Diggins talks history-making medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint

    03:17

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice?

    01:01

  • Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom

    01:00

TODAY

World surpasses 400 million COVID-19 cases

00:29

The world surpassed 400 million confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, just one month after reaching 300 million. This data comes in as several states across the country have begun lifting their mask mandates, a decision the CDC says may be happening too soon.Feb. 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Skier Nina O’Brien on scary crash: ‘This isn’t how I dreamed my Olympics would go’

    04:00

  • Check out the unique way the Jamaican bobsled team warms up for competition

    00:57

  • How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold

    02:32

  • Snowboard champs Shaun White and Chloe Kim soar into halfpipe finals

    01:33

  • Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’

    03:10

  • Heartbreak in Beijing after Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of women’s slalom

    02:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All