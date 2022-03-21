World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies
Monday marks World Down Syndrome Day and to celebrate, friends from the nonprofit organization Best Buddies made their way to the TODAY plaza. Savannah Guthrie catches up with her Best Buddy, Tara, as the pair reflects on their seven-year friendship.March 21, 2022
