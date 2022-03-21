IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

    00:48

  • Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot

    01:03

  • ‘CODA’ cast on deaf representation and the making of the film

    08:34

  • Maria Shriver opens up about parenting style, asking for thank-you notes

    03:54

  • Maria Shriver talks being a grandmother as daughter Katherine expects baby No. 2

    04:40

  • St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

  • Smithsonian zoo celebrates 50 years of its giant panda program

    04:17

  • Kelly Rowland and her dad open up about reconnecting after 30 years

    11:32

  • Kelly Rowland’s kids surprise her on TODAY: ‘We are proud of you’

    02:45

  • First single US woman to adopt internationally shares her journey

    04:52

  • Watch: Preschooler faces major case of the Mondays

    00:41

  • Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • ‘The Epic Mentor Guide’ book offers advice for next generation of female leaders

    04:22

  • Watch girl's sweet reaction after sinking first basketball on the court

    00:43

  • At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books

    05:48

  • How these single moms banded together to share costs, raise kids

    05:01

  • Community turns to solar power after traditional streetlights are removed

    05:15

TODAY

World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies

01:14

Monday marks World Down Syndrome Day and to celebrate, friends from the nonprofit organization Best Buddies made their way to the TODAY plaza. Savannah Guthrie catches up with her Best Buddy, Tara, as the pair reflects on their seven-year friendship.March 21, 2022

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

    00:48

  • Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot

    01:03

  • ‘CODA’ cast on deaf representation and the making of the film

    08:34

  • Maria Shriver opens up about parenting style, asking for thank-you notes

    03:54

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All