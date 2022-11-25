IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Foxconn workers in China clash with police over lockdown, pay

    02:25
Foxconn workers in China clash with police over lockdown, pay

02:25

Violent protests between workers and police have broken out at Foxconn, the world's largest iPhone factory. The chaos was sparked by a pay dispute and COVID-19 rules at the plant, which is currently under lockdown. NBC’s Janis Mackey Fryer reports for TODAY.Nov. 25, 2022

Major Chinese city in near-lockdown after record Covid cases and iPhone worker protests

