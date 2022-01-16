Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

In 1968, Michael Lang and his three partners dreamed up the Woodstock music festival. Lang helped bring together some of the biggest bands of the time and billed it as “three days of peace and music” during a time of war and strife in the United States. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Jan. 16, 2022
