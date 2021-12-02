Women’s Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China and Hong Kong
Concern for top athlete, Peng Shuai, who has faced intimidation since accusing a communist party official of sexual assault, has led to the Women’s Tennis Association canceling tournaments in China and Hong Kong. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports from Shanghai.Dec. 2, 2021
