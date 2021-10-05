IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Women’s soccer players speak out about sexual abuse scandal

National Women’s Soccer League players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly join TODAY exclusively along with former national team captain Alex Morgan to talk about the sexual abuse scandal roiling the league. “The support and validation of the story by everyone globally … really has felt like it has given my pain purpose,” Farrelly says. Of coach Paul Riley, Shim says, “He’s a predator. He sexually harassed me.” Morgan talks about the league’s “systemic failure.”Oct. 5, 2021

