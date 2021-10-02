IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Become a TODAY Insider: Get early access to Steals & Deals

TODAY

Women’s soccer commissioner resigns after coach was fired amid misconduct allegations

02:08

Several women from three women’s soccer teams have accused former coach Paul Riley of inappropriate behavior. Riley was fired Thursday as coach of the North Carolina Courage following accusations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior. National Women’s Soccer League also announced all games have been suspended this weekend and that its commissioner Lisa Baird, who accepted responsibility and apologized, is resigning. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Weekend TODAY.Oct. 2, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All