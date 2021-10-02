Women’s soccer commissioner resigns after coach was fired amid misconduct allegations
Several women from three women’s soccer teams have accused former coach Paul Riley of inappropriate behavior. Riley was fired Thursday as coach of the North Carolina Courage following accusations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior. National Women’s Soccer League also announced all games have been suspended this weekend and that its commissioner Lisa Baird, who accepted responsibility and apologized, is resigning. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Weekend TODAY.Oct. 2, 2021