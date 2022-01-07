IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk

  • Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space

    Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’

    Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022

  • Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

  • How to drive safely during the winter storm season

  • How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm

  • Watch: Wyoming state trooper narrowly avoids collision on icy highway

  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean cancel trips amid rising COVID-19 cases

  • Transgender swimmer faces backlash amid successful season

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic in immigration detention

  • Kazakhstan leader gives shoot-to-kill order following protests

  • Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address

  • CDC's Rochelle Walensky on COVID-19 surge and confusion over guidelines

  • Hospitals struggle amid explosion of omicron and CDC guideline confusion

  • Winter storm slams Northeast, New Jersey under state of emergency

  • Al Roker featured in Washington Post Magazine, focusing on climate change

  • Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversary

  • Did you quit your job? Here are tips for finding a new career

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports on “returnships,” which provide career opportunities for professionals who have been out of the workforce for various reasons. Three women breaking back into their careers share insights into their experiences, and offer advice for those who want to return to the workforce.Jan. 7, 2022

