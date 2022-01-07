Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports on “returnships,” which provide career opportunities for professionals who have been out of the workforce for various reasons. Three women breaking back into their careers share insights into their experiences, and offer advice for those who want to return to the workforce.Jan. 7, 2022
