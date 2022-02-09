Women behind Heart of Dinner share menu of traditional Chinese recipes
04:39
Moonlynn Tsai and Yin Chang are the founders of Heart of Dinner, a non-profit organization that delivers hot meals and groceries to isolated members of the Asian community. Tsai and Chang join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to make a traditional Chinese menu including steamed whole fish, sautéed bok choy with garlic and a fresh fruit plate.Feb. 9, 2022
