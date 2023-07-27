Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures
Divorce is never easy for anyone involved. Instead of dwelling on the past, many women are choosing to embrace their new future in a very unique way. Allison McWhite, Lane Florsheim and Natalia Juarez talk about the positivity behind divorce parties.July 27, 2023
