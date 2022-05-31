Woman with rare disorder finds healing through scuba diving

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

After becoming paralyzed at the age of 12 from transverse myelitis, Cody Unser was introduced to scuba diving by her brother. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones sat down with the activist to learn about the impact scuba diving has had on her life, as well as her mission to make the sport more accessible to all through her program Cody’s Great Scuba Adventures.May 31, 2022

