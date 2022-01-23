Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a woman who did not hesitate to grab a selfie on top of her car as it sank into an icy river, a reporter accidentally hit by a car while giving a live report, and a relatable 9-year-old boy exhausted from shoveling snow expressing the pain of his “snow day” turning into a “work day."Jan. 23, 2022