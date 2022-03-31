Woman surprised with 'promotion' from 'dog grandma' to 'human grandma'
A woman in New Jersey had a special way of telling her mom she was pregnant. In a present, she told her she was "promoted" from a "dog grandma" to a "human grandma." TODAY's Hoda Kotb shares her heartwarming reaction in the Morning Boost.March 31, 2022
