Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessness
With hundreds of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in America, Amy King started a company called Pallet to combat the issue and give people a second chance. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her story. (Sponsored by Citi.)March 8, 2022
