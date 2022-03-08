IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessness

With hundreds of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in America, Amy King started a company called Pallet to combat the issue and give people a second chance. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her story. (Sponsored by Citi.)March 8, 2022

