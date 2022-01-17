IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Woman shares 'debt journey' to educate and empower others

04:39

Jacent Wamala found herself in a troubling financial situation that seemed insurmountable, but instead of cutting back or giving up she branched out to motivate herself and others in similar situations. She sits down with TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones to share how she paid off more than $94,000 in debt, and her advice for anyone starting a similar journey.Jan. 17, 2022

