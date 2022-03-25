IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the woman who left her law career for a life in the art world

After graduating from Harvard Law, Maria Brito landed a job at a top New York City law firm. While pregnant with her first child, Brito explored her passion for art and decided to quit her job and follow her dreams. “I think that people have to be honest with themselves first,” she says, adding, “The most important thing people can have is their ability to pivot.” TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer reports on Brito’s second act in life.March 25, 2022

