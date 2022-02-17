Search continues for woman who jumped overboard from Carnival cruise ship
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a woman who went overboard off a Carnival Valor cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Officials say the 32-year-old jumped from her balcony about 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana.Feb. 17, 2022
