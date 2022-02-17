IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is Wordle getting harder?

    03:48

  • US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games

    04:02

  • Police dash cam captures frightening car crash in Colorado

    00:22

  • Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

    02:38

  • Watch heartwarming display of sportsmanship on high school basketball team

    00:46

  • No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senators

    02:45

  • Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death investigation

    02:42
  • Now Playing

    Search continues for woman who jumped overboard from Carnival cruise ship

    00:18
  • UP NEXT

    Florida House passes bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

    00:24

  • Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’

    02:25

  • Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

    03:21

  • US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine border

    02:14

  • Winter storm packs a dangerous mix of snow, ice, and tornadoes

    01:36

  • Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

    04:10

  • Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more

    03:20

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

TODAY

Search continues for woman who jumped overboard from Carnival cruise ship

00:18

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a woman who went overboard off a Carnival Valor cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Officials say the 32-year-old jumped from her balcony about 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana.Feb. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Is Wordle getting harder?

    03:48

  • US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games

    04:02

  • Police dash cam captures frightening car crash in Colorado

    00:22

  • Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

    02:38

  • Watch heartwarming display of sportsmanship on high school basketball team

    00:46

  • No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senators

    02:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All