Woman inspires others on social media to embrace gray hair with 'Silver Strands of Glitter'
06:09
Share this -
copied
In our series Fave Follows, Hoda and Jenna spotlight people from social media accounts who make us smile, laugh, and inspire us. Whitney, who runs the account “Silver Strands of Glitter,” is officially 27 months hair dye-free and helps inspire women around the world to embrace their natural hair color. “When I finally made the decision it was freedom and it was self-acceptance and love," she says.Jan. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Woman inspires others on social media to embrace gray hair with 'Silver Strands of Glitter'
06:09
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna celebrate TODAY’s 70th birthday with age game
09:17
Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal
05:32
Inside the mind of a ‘strongman’
03:56
Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of TODAY