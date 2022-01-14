Woman inspires others on social media to embrace gray hair with 'Silver Strands of Glitter'

In our series Fave Follows, Hoda and Jenna spotlight people from social media accounts who make us smile, laugh, and inspire us. Whitney, who runs the account “Silver Strands of Glitter,” is officially 27 months hair dye-free and helps inspire women around the world to embrace their natural hair color. “When I finally made the decision it was freedom and it was self-acceptance and love," she says.Jan. 14, 2022