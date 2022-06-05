Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

Sunday TODAY’s Hallie Jackson runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including four-year-old Prince Louis stealing the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubliee celebration, a woman grabbing an unwanted furry guest and escorting it out of a Brooklyn bar, a little leaguer making his way to home plate in style, and a lion at the zoo experiencing a relatable bad hair day.June 5, 2022