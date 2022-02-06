IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Woman gives birth to baby boy during flight from Ghana to US
A pregnant woman went into labor early while on board an 11-hour flight from Ghana to Washington. A dermatology resident, a nurse and a flight attendant came together to assist the woman and helped deliver a healthy baby boy as passengers sat in awe.
Feb. 6, 2022
