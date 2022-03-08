IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

TODAY

Woman gets surprised by best friend before birthday trip

00:52

A woman was already excited for her birthday trip to Atlantic City when she got surprise by her longtime best friend who secretly flew in for the vacation. See her sweet reaction in TODAY's Morning Boost.March 8, 2022

