Suspect arrested, charged in murder of NYC resident Christina Yuna Lee
A makeshift memorial is growing in front of a New York City apartment building honoring Christina Yuna Lee, who police say was stabbed to death after a man followed her home. Officials say the suspect was arrested and charged with her murder. Though police have not identified a motive for the crime, members of the Asian American community say they don’t feel safe. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2022
