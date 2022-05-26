IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Woman draws on her experience in foster care to help others

    04:05
TODAY

Woman draws on her experience in foster care to help others

04:05

There are over 400,000 children and youth currently in the foster system, who live in an average of eight homes during their childhood. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports on Maggie Lin’s journey from being a child in foster care to leading a nonprofit called Foster Nation.May 26, 2022

TODAY

