Hallie Jackson wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Denise and her grandson Travis in Indiana; Caroline in Maine; Beverly in Oklahoma; Leigh in Las Vegas; Jessica in New Jersey; Lyra and Ivy in Indiana; Georgie and Joe in California; and Helene turning 102 in Virginia. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.