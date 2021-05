WNBA player and ESPN commentator Chiney Ogwumike joins TODAY to discuss the new documentary, “144,” which gives a peek inside the WNBA’s COVID-19 bubble last season and how the players advocated for social justice over a year of racial reckoning. “Advocating for social justice was the No. 1 prerequisite for our players because that’s what their heart and souls wanted to do with their platform,” Ogwumike says.