IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next trip 02:46 Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game 02:30 Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant 04:14 Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission 00:36
Now Playing
WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months 00:22
UP NEXT
At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway 00:26 South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes 01:19 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9: NTSB 01:58 Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping 02:09 UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day 02:27 American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread 02:39 ‘Oystering’ is the latest dating trend: Here’s what it means 02:37 Learn how to perfect the art of deliberate listening 05:09 Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon 04:30 Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women Act 06:11 Anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings marked with rallies to end violence 00:27 Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees 02:29 Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords 02:01 Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete for NCAA championship 02:44 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols 03:38 WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months 00:22
A Russian court has extended the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19th. Griner has been detained for several weeks after Russian officials say they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at a Moscow airport. The U.S. State Department says it's doing everything it can to seek her release.
March 18, 2022 Read More Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next trip 02:46 Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game 02:30 Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant 04:14 Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission 00:36
Now Playing
WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months 00:22
UP NEXT
At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway 00:26