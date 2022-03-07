IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

  • Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders

    00:14
  • Now Playing

    Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown

    00:24

  • Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues

    01:56

  • Exodus from Ukraine is fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII

    03:00

  • US troops near Ukraine train with NATO allies

    01:58

  • As Russian forces edge nearer to Kyiv, attacks on civilians grow more brutal

    02:42

  • Justice Stephen Breyer becomes internet meme after Biden's State of the Union

    03:59

  • Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students

    02:43

  • Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos

    03:38

  • The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

    05:07

  • Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children

    01:22

  • What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports?

    01:49

  • Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says

    02:33

  • Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city

    02:41

  • Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:36

  • Americans rally in support of Ukrainians

    02:38

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher match millions in donations to Ukraine

    00:45

  • Truck convoy arriving in D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates

    00:33

TODAY

Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

00:25

News broke over the weekend that Russia has detained WNBA star Brittney Griner. She was detained for hash possession, according to Russian officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is ready to help in the matter.March 7, 2022

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

  • Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders

    00:14
  • Now Playing

    Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown

    00:24

  • Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues

    01:56

  • Exodus from Ukraine is fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII

    03:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All