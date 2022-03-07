News broke over the weekend that Russia has detained WNBA star Brittney Griner. She was detained for hash possession, according to Russian officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is ready to help in the matter.March 7, 2022
More schools lift mask mandates
Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders
Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner
2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown
Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues
Exodus from Ukraine is fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII