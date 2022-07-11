IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow — here's everything to know and deals to shop now

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches $440M ahead of Tuesday drawing

    00:48

  • Christina Geist talks new children’s book ‘Buddy’s New Buddy’

    05:06

  • How inaccurate background checks can affect securing new jobs

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    WNBA players keep spotlight on Brittney Griner at All-Star game

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

    03:11

  • Shark patrols on high alert amid increase of dangerous incidents

    02:52

  • Avalanche sweeps over hiker climbing in Kyrgyzstan mountains

    01:01

  • Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after landing at Atlanta airport

    00:26

  • Biden to celebrate new gun safety law with mass shooting survivors

    00:30

  • Sea lions chase away sunbathers on San Diego beach

    00:47

  • Can Elon Musk be legally forced to buy Twitter?

    02:11

  • Japan mourns Shinzo Abe, as potential motive comes to light

    02:17

  • Biden may declare public health emergency for abortion access

    00:30

  • Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panel

    02:17

  • Race to save ancient sequoias from fast-spreading fire in Yosemite

    03:40

  • Djokovic wagers dinner with Kyrgios before tennis final: Winner pays

    01:52

  • Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'

    02:01

  • Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes

    02:29

  • Hundreds rally in Highland Park calling for stricter gun safety laws

    00:39

  • How the hilarious ‘Gentleminions’ trend got started on TikTok

    01:05

TODAY

WNBA players keep spotlight on Brittney Griner at All-Star game

02:14

WNBA players showed their support for Brittney Griner by naming her as an honorary starter at the WNBA All-Star game. Griner pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges last week, but her trial is expected to continue into August. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.July 11, 2022

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches $440M ahead of Tuesday drawing

    00:48

  • Christina Geist talks new children’s book ‘Buddy’s New Buddy’

    05:06

  • How inaccurate background checks can affect securing new jobs

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    WNBA players keep spotlight on Brittney Griner at All-Star game

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

    03:11

  • Shark patrols on high alert amid increase of dangerous incidents

    02:52

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All