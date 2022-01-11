Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirt
Four brothers all have wives that love to play pranks on them. In one of their latest, they all bought their husbands the same green plaid shirt to wear for a family gathering. Hilarity ensued when they first thought it was a coincidence until the final brother arrived. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.Jan. 11, 2022
Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirt
