Thomas Kluka Jr. was watching a holiday parade with his wife and 14-year old daughter in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when an SUV plowed through participants and spectators. Joining TODAY live, he describes “people flying” and pushing his daughter out of the driver’s way barely in time. “I could have touched the car going by,” he says. “I don’t know what the senseless intention was.”Nov. 22, 2021