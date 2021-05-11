With Pfizer vaccine, ‘this fall could feel like a normal high school year,’ doctor says

Reacting to the news that the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use among 12- to 15-year-olds, Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, tells TODAY that it brings him “joy that 17 million more people have the opportunity to get vaccinated” as well as hope “that for so many kids that are in high school, this fall could feel like a normal high school year.” He says he thinks adolescent kids will be able to be together without masks, but that vaccine for younger children could still be months away.