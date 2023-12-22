IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get exclusive deals at over 40,000 online retailers with our Google Chrome plug-in

  • Where can shoppers still find last-minute gifts for Christmas?

    03:22

  • Notre Dame to reopen in a year: See progress that’s been made

    03:13

  • Kohberger prosecutors push for summer 2024 trial date

    02:19

  • States struggle to handle historic levels of migrants at border

    02:20

  • Gaza faces crisis levels of hunger, nearing famine

    02:23

  • Prague shooting: At least 14 killed in country’s deadliest rampage

    02:12

  • Which regions could see rain leading up to Christmas?

    01:20

  • What to expect as drivers hit the road for the holidays

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    With holiday travel in full swing, what to expect at the airports

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the breakfast club that leaves $1,000 tips to shocked waitstaff

    03:56

  • Avoid winter-related car emergencies with these tips

    04:48

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 21, 2023

    01:42

  • A look at the origins of holiday light traditions

    02:57

  • Last-minute DIY holiday crafts to create thoughtful gifts

    04:26

  • Milwaukee Bucks fan proposes to girlfriend during half-time contest

    01:06

  • 2024 numerals arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve

    00:27

  • Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles due to airbag sensor issue

    00:24

  • See the inflatable Santas that have taken over a small Florida town

    02:42

  • What is a sleep divorce and is it right for you?

    04:51

  • How do tourists deal with overcrowding? With an alarm clock!

    03:06

With holiday travel in full swing, what to expect at the airports

02:59

With three days to go until Christmas, the holiday rush at airports is in full swing. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY on what travelers can expect during one of the busiest days of the season.Dec. 22, 2023

  • Where can shoppers still find last-minute gifts for Christmas?

    03:22

  • Notre Dame to reopen in a year: See progress that’s been made

    03:13

  • Kohberger prosecutors push for summer 2024 trial date

    02:19

  • States struggle to handle historic levels of migrants at border

    02:20

  • Gaza faces crisis levels of hunger, nearing famine

    02:23

  • Prague shooting: At least 14 killed in country’s deadliest rampage

    02:12

  • Which regions could see rain leading up to Christmas?

    01:20

  • What to expect as drivers hit the road for the holidays

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    With holiday travel in full swing, what to expect at the airports

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the breakfast club that leaves $1,000 tips to shocked waitstaff

    03:56

  • Avoid winter-related car emergencies with these tips

    04:48

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 21, 2023

    01:42

  • A look at the origins of holiday light traditions

    02:57

  • Last-minute DIY holiday crafts to create thoughtful gifts

    04:26

  • Milwaukee Bucks fan proposes to girlfriend during half-time contest

    01:06

  • 2024 numerals arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve

    00:27

  • Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles due to airbag sensor issue

    00:24

  • See the inflatable Santas that have taken over a small Florida town

    02:42

  • What is a sleep divorce and is it right for you?

    04:51

  • How do tourists deal with overcrowding? With an alarm clock!

    03:06

Christmas travel rush: Here are the best and worst times to drive

10 Americans return to US in prisoner swap with Venezuela

Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 as humanitarian crisis deepens

Bill Barr warns removing Trump from Colorado ballot will backfire

Consumer confidence surges, fears of recession dip

How do tourists deal with overcrowding? With an alarm clock!

What is a sleep divorce and is it right for you?

See the inflatable Santas that have taken over a small Florida town

Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles due to airbag sensor issue

Where can shoppers still find last-minute gifts for Christmas?

5 fun activities to do with your kids during the holiday break

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Rory Feek remembers late wife Joey, talks holiday children’s book

Meet the breakfast club that leaves $1,000 tips to shocked waitstaff

Avoid winter-related car emergencies with these tips

Watch: Jimmy Fallon and The Roots sing witty homage to gift cards

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

How to choose joy and find calm in the busy holiday season

Planning to travel more in '24? Consider these fun destinations!

Greta Lee talks ‘Past Lives,’ Golden Globe nomination, more

Lauren Grodstein answers Read with Jenna book club questions

Elevate your gift-wrapping game with these creative tips

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Mario Cantone on 'And Just Like That,' why he reads mean reviews

The Scoopies: Justin Sylvester names the woman and man of 2023

Norah Jones quit playing piano — until she found the right teacher

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

Meet the Philly rapper who's changing lives through his day care

My friend regifted something I gave her. Do I say something?

TODAY fan wins beach vacation in winter game with Hoda & Jenna

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Glam up for the holidays with these festive tips

6 last-minute gift ideas for procrastinators

End of year style guide: Four outfits to ring in the new year

Holiday gift guide: Last-minute stocking stuffers for all!

Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s PATTERN Beauty with exclusive discount

Beauty gifts for women — and men — that make great holiday gifts

Shop these last-minute gifts that will arrive before Christmas!

Top-rated stocking stuffers: Luxe beauty sets, tech, apparel, more

Easy to make holiday desserts: Brownie fingers and lemon tarts

Korean short ribs and egg bread: Get Danny Lee’s recipes!

50-layer lasagna & build your own cannoli station: Get the recipes

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares family recipe for ribs

TODAY anchors face off in holiday movie meal themed quiz

Steak and cake for game day! Get the recipes for this perfect pair

Why this is the perfect steak tenderloin to make for the holidays

Peppermint Texas sheet cake and Oreo truffles: Get the recipes!

Chocolate ginger cookies and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

Make these festive Italian treats for your holiday party