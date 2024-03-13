IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms
March 13, 202402:56

Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms

02:56

With winter nearly behind us, many are faced with the arrival of spring allergy season — and it could arrive earlier than usual this year. Dr. John Torres joins TODAY with tips to keep your symptoms under control.March 13, 2024

