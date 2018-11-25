The Steals and Deals Black Friday extravaganza is here! Start shopping the amazing picks

News

Wintry weather to snarl holiday travel in the sky and on the roads

An estimated 54 million American traveled more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday – and most of them are heading home on Sunday. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer takes a look at the forecast in the sky and on the roads.Nov. 25, 2018

  • Ray Chavez, oldest military survivor of Pearl Harbor, dies at 106

    01:53

  • Brexit deal approved by EU leaders

    00:23

  • US service member killed in Afghanistan, Defense Department says

    00:22

  • Midterms haven’t changed President Trump’s approach, Chuck Todd says

    04:30

  • President Trump says asylum seekers will be held in Mexico until approved

    02:27

  • Wintry weather to snarl holiday travel in the sky and on the roads

    02:02

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All