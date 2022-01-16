Winter weather threatens Southeast as officials declare states of emergency
Millions of people in the Southeast are under winter weather alerts, with more snow and an ice storm expected today. Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas have declared states of emergency as officials urge people to stay home and power companies warn residents of widespread outages. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY. Jan. 16, 2022
