IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • China doubles roster for 2022 Winter Games with help from recruited foreign athletes

    02:13

  • A closer look at life inside the Olympic Village

    03:38

  • Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin and Nina O’Brien's crashes: 'Horrific'

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Millions under winter weather advisory in the Northeast

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Clouds of controversy hang over the Olympic Games

    02:53

  • Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates talk winning silver for Team USA

    03:33

  • Mel Mermelstein, Auschwitz survivor who shut down Holocaust deniers, dies at 95

    02:16

  • Nancy Pelosi: ‘Ruthless’ Chinese regime could retaliate against Olympic boycotts

    04:41

  • Queen Elizabeth backs Camilla as Queen Consort as she celebrates Platinum Jubilee

    01:56

  • Julia Marino on her silver medal win in Beijing, first medal for USA

    02:27

  • Tongan flag bearer skips 2022 Winter Olympics to help with volcano relief

    01:33

  • Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:45

  • Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:59

  • Elana Meyers Taylor out of COVID-19 quarantine after giving up flag bearer role

    02:36

  • All-female monobob team makes debut at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    02:53

  • US Women’s Hockey off to a strong start in 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:04

  • Here’s what to watch at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    03:52

  • Skier Jessie Diggins looks to defend gold in 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:02

  • Here’s your ultimate guide on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:19

  • Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    06:10

TODAY

Millions under winter weather advisory in the Northeast

01:00

A storm system is making its way from the Carolinas to New England on Monday. Millions along the coast can expect rain and possibly snow to start the week. TODAY’s Al Rocker is tracking the latest developments.Feb. 7, 2022

  • China doubles roster for 2022 Winter Games with help from recruited foreign athletes

    02:13

  • A closer look at life inside the Olympic Village

    03:38

  • Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin and Nina O’Brien's crashes: 'Horrific'

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Millions under winter weather advisory in the Northeast

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Clouds of controversy hang over the Olympic Games

    02:53

  • Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates talk winning silver for Team USA

    03:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All