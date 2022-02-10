Winter Vinecki’s journey to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
03:58
Winter Vinecki, a 23-year-old Michigan native, will be competing in the women’s aerial freestyle skiing this weekend in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Her journey to the Games did not come without its challenges, including painful injuries and finding resilience in her late father’s diagnosis with a rare form of prostate cancer. Feb. 10, 2022
