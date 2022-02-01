82 million people bracing for another winter storm Tuesday
02:12
A massive winter storm is on the move, with winter storm watches stretching from New Mexico through the Northeast. The slow-moving system could take days to run its course, with significant ice and snow expected in the Midwest. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest development.Feb. 1, 2022
