Winter storm slams Northeast and South, causing thousands of flight cancellations
02:10
Millions are waking up to snow, freezing rain and strong winds after a storm system tore across parts of the country over the weekend. The same system is also wreaking havoc in Florida, as at least three tornadoes have already been confirmed. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022
