Winter storm packs a dangerous mix of snow, ice, and tornadoes
01:36
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Al Roker is tracking the latest winter storm that is spread from the Midwest to the Northeast. As some cities brace for record high temperatures, others are gearing up for a dangerous mix of snow, ice and high winds.Feb. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senators
02:45
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death investigation
02:42
Search continues for woman who jumped overboard from Carnival cruise ship
00:18
Florida House passes bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy
00:24
Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’
02:25
Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in