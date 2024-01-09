A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans
03:26
Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs
03:54
Driver who was trapped in truck for 6 days is reunited with rescuers
00:49
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
Man who lunged at Las Vegas judge sentenced for original felony
00:32
Explosion at Texas hotel leaves more than 20 people injured
01:53
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?
04:50
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue
02:57
US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign
02:22
Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case
01:50
Alaska Airlines investigation uncovers loose bolts on other Boeings
02:41
Now Playing
Major storm on the move to bring blizzards, tornadoes across the US
05:06
UP NEXT
Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community
24:13
How to reach your 2024 financial goals
05:04
Officials release video of police shooting of 11-year-old child
00:35
Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU
10:17
Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place
02:00
Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization
03:03
Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas
03:29
Door plug that flew off Alaska Airlines jet midflight found in Oregon
02:55
Major storm on the move to bring blizzards, tornadoes across the US
05:06
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
A massive winter storm is spreading wild weather all across the country and millions are in its path. There are blizzard warnings for the Midwest, a tornado threat for parts of the South, and heavy rain, flooding and high winds are taking aim at the Northeast. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Jan. 9, 2024
A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans
03:26
Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs
03:54
Driver who was trapped in truck for 6 days is reunited with rescuers
00:49
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
Man who lunged at Las Vegas judge sentenced for original felony
00:32
Explosion at Texas hotel leaves more than 20 people injured
01:53
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?
04:50
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue
02:57
US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign
02:22
Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case
01:50
Alaska Airlines investigation uncovers loose bolts on other Boeings
02:41
Now Playing
Major storm on the move to bring blizzards, tornadoes across the US
05:06
UP NEXT
Kick off the new year with the Start TODAY community
24:13
How to reach your 2024 financial goals
05:04
Officials release video of police shooting of 11-year-old child
00:35
Mary Lou Retton says she faced 'death in the eyes' while in ICU
10:17
Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place
02:00
Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization
03:03
Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas
03:29
Door plug that flew off Alaska Airlines jet midflight found in Oregon