Winter storm causes 100-car pileup on Illinois Interstate

02:57

A hard-hitting storm system is moving its way across the country, bringing with it a mix of snow, ice and extreme winds. The wintry mess caused a 100-car pileup on the Illinois Interstate over a 30-mile stretch. NBC’s Maura Barrett reports from Illinois, and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks where the storm is moving next.Feb. 18, 2022

