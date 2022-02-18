IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Winter storm causes 100-car pileup on Illinois Interstate 02:57
A hard-hitting storm system is moving its way across the country, bringing with it a mix of snow, ice and extreme winds. The wintry mess caused a 100-car pileup on the Illinois Interstate over a 30-mile stretch. NBC’s Maura Barrett reports from Illinois, and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks where the storm is moving next.
Feb. 18, 2022
