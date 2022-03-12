Winter storm affects the South as a ‘bomb cyclone’ is set to hit the Northeast
01:46
Share this -
copied
66 million people from Alabama to Vermont are waking up to winter weather alerts as rain, wind and snowstorms affect the East Coast. The storm also puts 16 million people from South Carolina to Virginia at elevated risk of tornado activity. NBC’s Somara Theodore has the forecast for Saturday TODAY. March 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Larysa in Kyiv: March 4, 2022
00:46
Larysa in Kyiv: March 5, 2022
02:50
Fears circulate of chemical and nuclear weapons used by Russia
03:12
US and West allies tighten hold around Putin
01:48
President Biden calls for an end of normal trade relations with Russia
13:31
It's that time of year again: Inside the daylight saving time debate