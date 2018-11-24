The Steals and Deals Black Friday extravaganza is here! Start shopping the amazing picks

News

Winter snowstorm threatens post-Thanksgiving travel

A post-Thanksgiving winter storm is brewing in the central part of the United States as millions travel home after the holiday. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer gives a look at the forecast.Nov. 24, 2018

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to move to Windsor Estate

    00:28

  • Paris police fire tear gas, water cannons at protesters

    00:19

  • Rossen Reports: How to avoid fake Uber or Lyft drivers

    04:52

  • Investigators search for body of American missionary killed by islanders

    02:22

  • Shocking video shows shark biting man on head in Bahamas

    00:23

  • Authorities investigating Minnesota house explosion

    00:14

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All