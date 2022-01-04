Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations
05:07
Share this -
copied
Millions across the country of people are dealing with their first big winter storm of the season, and that comes with added risk of hurting yourself in the snow and ice. Reporting for the 3rd hour of TODAY, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares tips to stay safe, from shoveling show to avoiding dangers of carbon monoxide.Jan. 4, 2022
Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test
04:54
Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’
03:26
Now Playing
Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations
05:07
UP NEXT
What kind of masks should children wear in school?
03:38
Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him
01:45
Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity