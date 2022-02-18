Team USA’s figure skating stars weigh in on ROC controversy

Team USA’s figure skating stars Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen sit down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to talk about the 2022 Winter Olympics. The athletes reflect on their performances on the ice and weigh in on the controversy surrounding Kamila Valieva’s doping scandal. “It sucks for all of us that were really hoping for that medal ceremony, but it’s completely out of our control,” Chen says.Feb. 18, 2022